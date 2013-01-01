logo

Web Application Framework

A STRONG INFRASTRUCTURE FOR MODERN WEB APPLICATIONS

Modern Architecture

ASP.NET Boilerplate is a general purpose application framework especially designed for new modern web applications. It uses already familiar tools and implements best practices around them to provide you a SOLID development experience.

Layered Architecture

Provides a layered architectural model based on Domain Driven Design.

Modular Design

Designed as modular and extensible. Provides infrastructure to build your own modules too.

Multi Tenancy

SaaS applications made easy! Integrated multi-tenancy from database to UI.

Domain Driven Design

Designed and developed DDD in mind. Provides a SOLID model for your application.

Well Documented

Compherensive documentation and jump start tutorials.

Free & Open Source

Actively developed on GitHub (MIT license) and open for contributions.

How it works

Don't Repeat Yourself! ASP.NET Boilerplate automates common software development tasks by convention. You focus on your business code.

Startup Templates

Create your solution based on free or premium startup templates. Either with an Angular Single-Page Application or Classic MVC & jQuery architecture.

Free Startup Templates

A modern looking material UI admin layout with minimal functionality.

Create your project!  or  Try as a docker image.

ASP.NET Zero

ASP.NET Zero is a production ready, full featured, well documented, generic startup solution based on the ASP.NET Boilerplate framework.

Comparison table   See demo

Familiar Tools

Built on and integrated to popular tools you already know.

Visual Studio Microsoft .Net Core Microsoft .Net Framework 4.6 Entity Framework Core & 6.x Angular & Angularjs Twitter Bootstrap SignalR Automapper Redis Identity Server OData Less CSS Swagger Bower NPM jQuery